Stockman Bank speaks on donation to St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

KULR (Billings)- Over the last month, KULR-8 has been promoting the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

As a part of the giveaway, Stockman Bank is giving away a $10,000 Visa gift card.

Tim Ludewig is a Branch Manager of the Stockman Bank on King Ave. in Billings and says he's fortunate to be apart of an organization willing to donate to such a great cause.

Tim says its all about finding cures to those deadly diseases and saving lives.

He adds he's fortunate to be apart of a community that looks out for their own, especially the children.

"Personally, I can't imagine having a young son or daughter going through this and you know when you think of St Jude and all the support, what a comforting feeling it would be that they're out there, that the Billings community is out there, (and) people are rallying behind our family.

The home will be given away in June, but you only qualify for the drawing if you are holding one of the 6800 raffle tickets available.

We do want to mention credit cards are not an accepted form of payment. Debit, check, cash, and money orders are accepted.

