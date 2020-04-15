Stockman Bank announced Wednesday, as of April 14, it had received Small Business Administration approval of 1,890 loans at a total of $244 million for its business customers across Montana as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

As of Tuesday night, April 14, Stockman Bank says it had closed and advanced funds on 1,275 loans at a total of $196 million.

Stockman’s Chief Credit Officer, Bill Bickle, says bankers have been working around the clock.

"Beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, our bankers have been working day and night to obtain PPP loans for existing customers, as well as other Montana businesses who needed assistance,"Bickle said.

As of April 9, Stockman Bank had advanced $49 million of PPP loans to 311 customers, with the remaining loans scheduled to be advanced in the next week.

Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said the bank is committed to doing all it can to get these loans submitted, approved, closed and funded for Montana businesses.

"Our customers need these loans to keep their businesses in operation and their employees paid," said Coffee. "I am so proud of our team who is working such long hours to take care of our business customers."

Coffee says Stockman business customers should contact their commercial lender at their local Stockman Bank if they have questions or need further information.