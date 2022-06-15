BILLINGS, Mont. - Stockman Bank is opening a relief fund to help the Billings community impacted by flooding.

A release from Stockman Bank said they will put in an initial deposit of $10,000, and then will match each deposit up to another $15,000.

“I have not seen widespread flooding like this in my lifetime,” Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said in the release. “The damage is devastating and we want to do what we can to help our fellow Montanans recover and rebuild.”

Coffee said Stockman Bank will allocate the funds to local community relief organizations, making sure the funds get to the places they are needed most.