BILLINGS - The Stillwater County Sheriff/Coroner's Office released the identity of the woman who drowned in the Stillwater River north of Absarokee on July 20.

The victim is 39-year-old Deanna Limberhand of Lame Deer.

Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem says an investigation is still underway, since there were no witnesses.

Anyone that may have been in contact with Limberhand prior to the incident should contact Stillwater County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steele at 406-322-5326.