UPDATE:

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reports the Stillwater River is at flood stage, and that more rain is expected.

Sandbags are being made available at the county shop at 865 Hwy 10 W.

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Highway 10 has been closed and is reported to be impassable as of Sunday morning.

Stillwater Co. MT DES reports the Cove Ditch has been washed out and that there is a significant amount of water on Highway 10.

The road is closed from Youngs Point Rd. near Park City to 12th St. N near Oak Creations in Columbus.

Those planning on taking the road are being told to find an alternate route.

You can keep an eye on road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.