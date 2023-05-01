The following is a Facebook post by the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:

COLUMBUS, Mont. - It has been brought to our attention that an individual that introduces himself as Undersheriff Randy Smith has been calling county residents, using our cloned number, informing them that their Amazon account has been hacked and that they have federal charges. The caller instructs them to pay bond for alleged warrants with gift cards. The caller is very forceful with people and demands they not hang up or the warrant will be immediately issued. Our office is aware and wishes the public to know that we DO NOT handle any warrants in this manner. We will never call and ask for money! Please do not comply with these demands. If you receive a call like this, report it.