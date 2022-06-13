STILLWATER, Mont. - According to the Stillwater County Office of Sheriff/Coroner, the county is experiencing unprecedented flooding along the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers, as well as Rosebud Creek, leading to dangerous conditions.

Over the course of 12 hours, Stillwater County Emergency Services addressed the multiple hazards, including notifications, evacuations, rescue services, emergency care, flood monitoring, and initial damage assessments. Along with Stillwater Mine, they rescued 68 people and 16 dogs from the Woobine Campground area by ferrying them via raft and transporting them to the Anipro arena via shuttlebus.

Authorities report everyone in the flood path has been accounted for to the best of their knowledge. Assessment of loss of homes and structures will begin once waters recede.

A disaster declaration has been issued by the county due to the condition of flood waters. Significant safety hazards to the public, especially recreationists, remain, and dangerous conditions can still arise or evolve without warning. Disaster and Emergency services can be contacted at (406)322-8060 for any questions regarding the flooding along the rivers.

Road Closers by Stillwater Road & Bridge: Lovers Ln at Primary 78

West Rosebud to Mystic Lake

Fiddler Creek Rd to Hwy 419

Nye Rd at Nye Fire Department going South to Stillwater Mine

Stillwater River Road at Rosebud bridge in Absarokee

Stillwater River Road bridge washed out at Riddles’s Cliff Road - Closed

Spring Creek Road to North Stillwater River Road

Johnson Ln Road towards North Stillwater River