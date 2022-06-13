UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 11:51 A.M.

Stillwater County is assessing damages caused by severe flooding impacting the county Tuesday.

Tammie Mullikin with Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services told us Stillwater County Road and Bridge are assessing damages Tuesday morning to the following roads:

Lovers Lane

West Rose Bud to Mystic Lake

Fiddler Creek Road to Highway 419

Nye Road at Carter's Camp going south

Stillwater River Road

Stillwater River Road bridge washout Riddler's Cliff Road (closed)

Spring Creek Road to Stillwater River North

Johnson Lane Road towards Stillwater River North

Miller Road/Stillwater River Road North

E Jack Stone Road to Stillwater River Road North

Countryman Creek Road/Fireman's Point

Mullikin said the following state roads and bridges are closed:

Countryman Creek and Fireman's bridge over the Stillwater

Miller bridge on North Stillwater River

Highway 420 westbound is open to emergency traffic only

Highway 419 westbound bridge completely destroyed

Ingersoll Creek Road--flooding of 78 making it impassable

Nye Road to the mine going south is gone

Stillwater River Road is flooding over at Beehive bridge and out at Riddler's Cliff

Roads and bridges closed that are going to be inspected:

Spring Creek Road

Portions of the Stillwater River Road North

Johnson Lane bridge

Stillwater River Road east and westbound

Miller bridge

Miller Road to Huntley Butte

Evacuations remain in place from Nye to Absarokee all along the Stillwater corridor. Mullikin said residents were told to evacuate or to move to higher ground and seek shelter.

Sand bags are available at the Road and Bridge Department on Hwy 10 West. Donations are also being accepted at the Stillwater Pavilion (Little Metra) 328 E 5th in Columbus.

Mullikin said some homes were lost in the flooding, but they will not be able to assess an accurate number until the water goes down.

A boil order remains in place.

Mullikin said power is still out in some areas, but power is beginning to be restored in others.

The public is asked to stay out of the area due to the lack of accessible roads and bridges.

Mullikin said Stillwater County DES updates on road reopenings and other information will be on their Facebook page and the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

In addition, while the Stillwater River is receding, the Yellowstone River is expected to crest by Tuesday evening.

A Disaster Deceleration has been issued in Stillwater County, and any residents who have questions regarding flooding along the Stillwater and Yellowstone Rivers can call 406-322-8015.

"The next 48 hours will be spent providing rescues as needed and advising if evacuations are necessary," Mullikin said. "We are coordinating with all available county and state agencies to provide services and maintain Stillwater Counties continuity of government and critical infrastructure"

The following is a Facebook post from Stillwater Co. MT DES:

Flooding along the Stillwater River. There is severe impact to areas around the Stillwater River. Evacuations are in affect along the Stillwater River from Nye to Absarokee. Approximately 247 calls went out through Code Red. Shelter in place if you can get to high ground. The Stillwater River Road is closed. Brumfield Rd off of Countryman Creek Rd to the I-90 ranch access is available as an alternate route west of the Stillwater River. All campgrounds in Stillwater County, south of I-90 are closed. There is an ongoing rescue operation to assist campers out of the Woodbine Campground.

The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - There is extensive flooding around Absarokee, Nye and Fishtail, along the Stillwater River this morning. We have deployed Fire-Rescue, Law Enforcement and the Roads and Bridges Department. There have been many voluntary evacuations, from the area, as well as rescues from homes. Multiple roads are flooded and impassable. Assessments of roads, bridges and homes have begun and will continue throughout the day. The county will be blocking roads as needed. Please avoid the area and don’t drive through water.