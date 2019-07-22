The high temperatures expected this week can bring a risk of heat exhaustion. A Billings emergency department manager has tips for staying safe in the heat.

Brad VonBergen is the manager of the Billings Clinic Emergency and Trauma Department. He tells me the number one problem he sees in regard to the heat is people not being prepared.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others from heat exhaustion, is to drink lots of water. He says stay well hydrated before going out in the heat, and take extra water with you. Wear loose fitting clothing and hats.

VonBergen says to watch for warning signs that it's time to cool off. These warning signs include headaches, fatigue, dizziness and dry lips. He advises looking at this chart, made by the Centers for Disease Control, for a more thorough list of when to cool off and when to get medical help. https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html

He says those most vulnerable to heat exhaustion are people under the age of four or over the age of 65.

VonBergen says, "Give them lots of water. Make sure they're drinking frequently, not these caffeinated drinks, but kind of try to stay with water or maybe a sports drink in there someplace."

He says alcohol and the heat don't mix very well.

VonBergen also wants to remind everyone to wear helmets and seatbelts. And, never leave children in cars.

He says, "Don't leave kids in cars unattended. The temperature inside a car when it's hot like this can easily climb over 100 degrees. Quickly."