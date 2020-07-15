Staying safe in bear country

With some recent bear encounters making headlines in Montana, experts have important safety reminders to use while in bear country.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said a growing number of people are running and riding bikes in the wilderness. They said fast-paced recreation increases your risk of encountering and startling a bear due to the speed and lack of noise. Within the past week,a woman collided with a bear while running in Glacier National Park.

Communication and Education Program Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Bob Gibson said it's important to slow down around curves and coming up over hills to avoid surprising a bear. He said it's important to make noise and go in groups.

Gibson also said to have bear spray quickly accessible. He said it's important to know how to use it.

He said, "So, we make a Z-Shaped spray from the ground up and just put a cloud of bear spray between you and the bear. Once that bear gets into that, it gets into its eyes, its nose, its mouth and it hurts."

Craig Parmelee knows the importance of carrying bear spray. He was hiking in Glacier National Park three years ago. On Rising Wolf Mountain, he heard a noise.

Parmelee said, "Then, we heard a noise behind us, which was the worst noise you can ever imagine. And, it's just like the brochures say, the gnashing of teeth, a lot of rocks falling, just all kind of horrid noise."

About three seconds after hearing the noise, Parmelee said a grizzly sow was upon them. She initially slide past Parmelee on the loose rocks, giving Parmelee time to grab his bear spray.

He said, "You know, everything there happened so slow. I remember seeing the muzzle of the bear and seeing individual strands of fur on her muzzle and seeing the reflection of the sun in her eye. Everything happened so slow, but her claws were probably within a couple of inches of my chest."

Parmelee used the bear spray and the grizzly sow ran off, followed by her cub.

Parmelee said if his bear spray had been inside his backpack, he would not have had time to grab it.

More information on bear safety can be found here.