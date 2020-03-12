Status of future events being held at MetraPark

Currently, the Class A Basketball State Championships are taking place at First Interstate Arena, as MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher says that will continue as scheduled.

In addition to the cancelation of the NAIA Tournament, Cher has postponed her upcoming concert at First Interstate Arena. Next weeks Jobs Jamboree has also been canceled. April's PBR Event is still scheduled to take place.

Dutcher says "PBR is still on at this point in time, PBR is full speed ahead at this moment in time. There was a message that came out a while ago and they said they'll keep updated on everyone's best interest but for right now PBR is full speed ahead."

At this time, Cher's concert has been rescheduled for October 6th. We will continue to provide updates about future events both on-air and online.