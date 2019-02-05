School closures for Tuesday are listed below due to severe weather
- Lame Deer Public Schools CLOSED
- No school instructional employees are to report to work (including paras and subs).
- No Transportation Employees are to report to work. Transportation is closed; no buses will run.
- Food Service Employees are not to report to work; cafeterias and kitchens are closed.
- For snow removal and winter building maintenance, some maintenance personnel may report to work per supervisor request.
- The District Office will be closed. No District Administration Employees are required to report to work.
- All activities, including games and practices, are canceled.