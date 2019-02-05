bus

School closures for Tuesday are listed below due to severe weather

  • Lame Deer Public Schools CLOSED
    • No school instructional employees are to report to work (including paras and subs). 
    • No Transportation Employees are to report to work. Transportation is closed; no buses will run.
    • Food Service Employees are not to report to work; cafeterias and kitchens are closed.
    • For snow removal and winter building maintenance, some maintenance personnel may report to work per supervisor request.
    • The District Office will be closed. No District Administration Employees are required to report to work.
    • All activities, including games and practices, are canceled.

Tags

Recommended for you