Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL HAZARDS...SNOW WILL ACCUMULATE 1 TO 3 INCHES THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLICK ROADS AND SIDEWALKS ARE POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&