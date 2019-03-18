After months of work, State Senator Roger Webb introduced The Statewide Economic Impact Districts Act in Helena, Monday.

This is the bill that the City of Billings and The Billings Area Chamber of Commerce have been lobbying for to help create statewide incentives to reimburse private development in the state.

The 21-page bill would help offset the costs of major development projects like One Big Sky District.

If adopted, the bill would provide for state grants to cover civic infrastructure costs when a district has certain levels of development

costs.

The bill also calls for a local funding match of civic infrastructure costs as a condition to receiving state grants.

Senator Webb says Senate Bill 340 should go before the Senate Taxation Committee on Thursday. If it passes out of committee it could go before the full Senate by Saturday.

Uncertainty about the bill caused Billings City Council members to vote against extending an agreement with Landmark Development last month.

Landmark Development had been contracted to develop the large scale development plan for One Big Sky District.