Governor Greg Gianforte issued a statement asking the Montana Supreme Court to revisit their previous ruling:

“The Montana Supreme Court kicked the can down the road today on Armstrong, the 1999 decision which used Roe v. Wade to recognize abortion rights in Montana. With Roe overturned, the Montana Supreme Court must revisit its decision in Armstrong, and I look forward to it doing so promptly.”

Planned Parenthood of Montana issued the following statement:

"We are pleased that the Montana Supreme Court ruled today to uphold the preliminary injunction put in the place by District Court in the fall. This means that three anti-abortion laws remain unenforceable, including a 20-week ban. The Court upheld the Armstrong decision, which the State had requested it overturn, and abortion remains legal in Montana, protected by our constitutional right to privacy. This is a victory for our right to make personal medical decisions, free from the interference of government."

Emilee Cantrell, Press Secretary for Attorney General Austin Knudsen, issued the following statement:

“The current standard for preliminary injunctions is so low that it’s not really a standard at all. As a result, constitutional laws like these may be blocked for months – or even years – before courts ever decide cases on the merits. Armstrong was wrong the day it was decided and its use in delaying these commonsense laws that protect the health and safety of Montana women makes that even more clear. It’s unfortunate that the state Supreme Court dodged that question and reaffirmed one of the most radical abortion regimes in the nation based on their made-up Armstrong decision.”

HELENA - The Montana Supreme Court upheld a Yellowstone County District Judge's decision to temporarily block three abortion laws that passed in 2021.

A synopsis of the case says the Court found that the judge correctly ruled that the laws interfere with procreative and bodily autonomy are carefully scrutinized because of the Montana Constitution’s recognition of a right to individual privacy.

It goes on to say that the District Court correctly applied a ruling issued by the state's Supreme Court in 1999, Armstrong v. State.

Based on presented evidence, the judge determined that the three laws in question, House Bills (HB) 136, 171, and 140, appear to violate a patient's right to privacy. As such, abortion service providers and their patients would suffer if the laws were not enjoined.

HB 136 would ban abortions beginning at twenty weeks from the patient’s last menstrual period.

HB 171 would eliminate tele-health services for medication abortions and add a variety of new credentialing, informed consent, and reporting requirements for abortion providers.

HB 140 would mandate that an abortion provider offer patients the opportunity to listen to the fetal heart tone, view an active ultrasound, or view an ultrasound image prior to performing an abortion.

It should be noted that the ruling only upholds the temporary injunction, which means the case will now return to District Court for a full trial.