Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION AND SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON ICY AND SNOW-COVERED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A COLD FRONT WILL BRING A WINTRY MIX TO THE AREA. FREEZING RAIN WILL OCCUR AND CREATE ICY ROADS, THEN ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL WILL FOLLOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&