Baby Boomers are set to leave their homes at record levels in the coming years, freeing inventory in what has been an increasingly tight market since the economic recovery began - Housing released by aging Boomers will provide a substantial and sustained boost to supply, comparable to new home construction experienced in the 2000s boom-bust cycle. - Within two decades, more than a quarter of currently owner-occupied homes will become available. - In some traditional retirement communities, including in Arizona and Florida, that number could reach nearly two-thirds.