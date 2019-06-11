State lawmakers fail to override Bullock's veto of bill that would allow sports betting from private companies

If you were hoping to participate in sports betting in Montana through private companies, you're going to have to look elsewhere.

This after Montana lawmakers fail to override Governor Steve Bullock's veto of a bill that would have allowed those companies to run their own operations. The Governor says he prefers a separate bill that uses the state lottery.

Results released today show the veto fell well short of the two-thirds requirement. The initial bill passed both chambers during the legislative session with support from both parties.

However, 24 democratic senators and representatives who voted "Yes" during the session, voted "No" to the veto.

