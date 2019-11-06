SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.
Revenue increased 70% year-over-year to $239 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $53.4 million, an increase of 26% from $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross profit was $54.1 million, an increase of 26% from $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross margin was 35%, compared to 34% in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were $45.9 million, an increase of 18% from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were 19% of revenue, down from 28% in the third quarter of 2018.
Net income was $6.8 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Stock-based compensation was $7.5 million, up from $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $2.6 million, up from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Interest income was $1.6 million and interest expense was $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.
Net income per share, basic and diluted, was $0.07, compared to net income per share, basic and diluted, of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2018.
"Redfin's third quarter was strong across the board, with accelerating revenues and year-over-year gross-margin gains in every one of our businesses," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "We're investing more in better service, but also in disruptive technologies that let people tour and buy homes without an agent. We've expanded instant offers for homeowners from six to ten markets, and are now showing homebuyers the commissions that a seller is offering their agent. These are big strides toward our long-term goal of redefining real estate in the consumers' favor."
Highlights
- Reached market share of 0.96% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.02 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the third quarter of 2018.(1)
- Continued to drive strong traffic growth, with visitors to our website and mobile application increasing by 22% over the third quarter of 2018.
- Saved Redfin homebuyers and sellers over $57 million in the third quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.
- Expanded RedfinNow to Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, TX. As of the end of the third quarter, RedfinNow was also available in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, San Diego, Inland Empire, and Orange County, CA.
- Launched Redfin Direct in Northern Virginia, allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the third quarter, our listings received 68 Direct offers, resulting in 18 closings.
- Launched Direct Access for RedfinNow listings in Austin, Denver and our Southern California markets. Direct Access makes it easy for buyers to tour RedfinNow listings on their own with their smartphone.
- Redfin Home Services rolled out a fleet of Redfin-branded vans for our renovation superintendents, further streamlining the process of getting homes ready for the market.
- Launched a referral partnership with Opendoor in Atlanta and Phoenix to give more Redfin customers the chance to compare a cash offer to listing with a Redfin agent. Homesellers in these markets can now request an Opendoor offer through Redfin's website and mobile application.
- Expanded Fast Offers technology to Redfin agents in California, making it simple for agents to prepare offer paperwork for clients even on a mobile device. The software is now available in 33 markets.
- In an effort to arm consumers with as much information as possible, Redfin is now displaying the commission offered to the buyer's agent for homes listed by Redfin.
(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 6, 2019, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.
For the fourth quarter of 2019 we expect:
- Total revenue between $211 million and $220 million, representing year-over-year growth between 70% and 77% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between $80 million and $85 million is included in the guidance provided.
- Net loss between $12.8 million and $9.5 million, compared to net loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance includes approximately $7.6 million of expected stock-based compensation and $2.7 million of expected depreciation and amortization.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Service
$
158,519
$
128,905
$
405,160
$
339,403
Product
80,164
11,350
141,445
23,388
Total revenue
238,683
140,255
546,605
362,791
Cost of revenue(1)
Service
104,397
86,294
297,320
245,490
Product
80,909
11,656
144,807
24,086
Total cost of revenue
185,306
97,950
442,127
269,576
Gross profit
53,377
42,305
104,478
93,215
Operating expenses
Technology and development(1)
18,801
14,310
50,421
40,105
Marketing(1)
8,361
8,236
68,611
36,006
General and administrative(1)
18,779
16,470
57,881
48,532
Total operating expenses
45,941
39,016
176,913
124,643
Income (loss) from operations
7,436
3,289
(72,435)
(31,428)
Interest income
1,576
1,775
5,804
3,082
Interest expense
(2,274)
(1,610)
(6,564)
(1,610)
Other income, net
44
21
172
200
Net income (loss)
$
6,782
$
3,475
$
(73,023)
$
(29,756)
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.07
$
0.04
$
(0.80)
$
(0.35)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.07
$
0.04
$
(0.80)
$
(0.35)
Weighted average shares - basic
91,994,731
87,743,223
91,279,086
84,327,266
Weighted average shares - diluted
97,171,270
94,642,463
91,279,086
84,327,266
Net income (loss)
$
6,782
$
3,475
$
(73,023)
$
(29,756)
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(10)
—
28
—
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities
(8)
—
(2)
—
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
6,764
$
3,475
$
(72,997)
$
(29,756)
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of revenue
$
1,605
$
1,370
$
4,398
$
4,061
Technology and development
3,320
2,135
8,661
5,335
Marketing
390
155
1,025
431
General and administrative
2,195
1,838
5,708
4,646
Total
$
7,510
$
5,498
$
19,792
$
14,473
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
209,234
$
432,608
Restricted cash
9,984
6,446
Short-term investments
62,054
—
Accrued revenue, net
24,434
15,363
Inventory
105,460
22,694
Loans held for sale
22,246
4,913
Prepaid expenses
8,391
11,916
Other current assets
5,763
2,307
Total current assets
447,566
496,247
Property and equipment, net
37,560
25,187
Right-of-use asset, net
45,513
—
Long-term investments
38,480
—
Goodwill and intangibles, net
11,626
11,992
Other non-current assets
11,240
9,395
Total assets
$
591,985
$
542,821
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,173
$
2,516
Accrued liabilities
50,867
30,837
Other payables
7,157
6,544
Borrowings under warehouse credit facilities
21,987
4,733
Current operating lease liabilities
9,731
—
Current portion of deferred rent
132
1,588
Total current liabilities
93,047
46,218
Non-current operating lease liabilities
53,059
—
Deferred rent
—
11,079
Convertible senior notes, net
118,158
113,586
Total liabilities
264,264
170,883
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 92,212,316 and 90,151,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
92
90
Additional paid-in capital
571,607
542,829
Accumulated other comprehensive income
26
—
Accumulated deficit
(244,004)
(170,981)
Total stockholders' equity
327,721
371,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
591,985
$
542,821
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(73,023)
$
(29,756)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,366
6,123
Stock-based compensation
19,792
14,472
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
4,674
1,128
Non-cash lease expense
4,727
—
Other
(401)
—
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accrued revenue
(9,071)
80
Inventory
(82,766)
(21,779)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(82)
1,808
Accounts payable
579
702
Accrued liabilities and other payables
18,994
11,357
Operating lease liabilities
(5,207)
—
Deferred rent
112
(913)
Origination of loans held for sale
(285,182)
(56,157)
Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale
267,850
52,127
Net cash used in operating activities
(132,638)
(20,808)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,821)
(5,528)
Purchases of investments
(106,063)
—
Sale of investments
1,005
—
Maturities of investments
4,900
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(112,979)
(5,528)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of shares resulting from employee equity plans
10,869
17,314
Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units
(2,856)
(705)
Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities
280,129
54,806
Repayments of warehouse credit facilities
(262,875)
(51,031)
Other payables - deposits held in escrow
637
7,684
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs
—
138,953
Proceeds from follow on offering
—
107,593
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(152)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
25,752
274,614
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
28
—
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(219,837)
248,278
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
439,055
212,658
End of period
$
219,218
$
460,936
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Monthly average visitors (in thousands)
35,633
36,557
31,107
25,212
29,236
28,777
25,820
21,377
24,518
Real estate services transactions
Brokerage
16,098
15,580
8,435
9,822
12,876
12,971
7,285
8,598
10,527
Partner
3,499
3,357
2,125
2,749
3,333
3,289
2,237
2,739
3,101
Total
19,597
18,937
10,560
12,571
16,209
16,260
9,522
11,337
13,628
Real estate services revenue per transaction
Brokerage
$
9,075
$
9,332
$
9,640
$
9,569
$
9,227
$
9,510
$
9,628
$
9,659
$
9,289
Partner
2,295
2,218
2,153
2,232
2,237
2,281
2,137
2,056
1,960
Aggregate
7,865
8,071
8,134
7,964
7,790
8,048
7,869
7,822
7,621
Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions)
$
9,157
$
8,986
$
4,800
$
5,825
$
7,653
$
7,910
$
4,424
$
5,350
$
6,341
U.S. market share by value
0.96
%
0.94
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.85
%
0.83
%
0.73
%
0.71
%
0.71
%
Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue
63
%
64
%
64
%
66
%
66
%
68
%
66
%
69
%
69
%
Average number of lead agents
1,579
1,603
1,503
1,419
1,397
1,415
1,327
1,118
1,028
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue by segment
Brokerage revenue
$
146,096
$
118,809
$
372,809
$
312,306
Partner revenue
8,030
7,456
20,053
19,741
Total real estate services revenue
154,126
126,265
392,862
332,047
Properties revenue
80,164
11,350
141,445
23,388
Other revenue
5,161
2,691
13,490
7,407
Intercompany elimination
(768)
(51)
(1,192)
(51)
Total revenue
238,683
140,255
546,605
362,791
Cost of revenue
Real estate services
$
100,048
$
83,274
$
284,447
$
236,775
Properties
80,909
11,656
144,807
24,086
Other
5,117
3,071
14,065
8,766
Intercompany elimination
(768)
(51)
(1,192)
(51)
Total cost of revenue
$
185,306
$
97,950
$
442,127
$
269,576
Gross profit by segment
Real estate services
$
54,078
$
42,991
$
108,415
$
95,272
Properties
(745)
(306)
(3,362)
(698)
Other
44
(380)
(575)
(1,359)
Total gross profit
$
53,377
$
42,305
$
104,478
$
93,215