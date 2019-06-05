Poplar man sentenced for death of a baby

A man who plead guilty in federal court to involuntary manslaughter, for the death of a baby, has been sentenced to over five years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Dennis Lloyd Red Boy told police he was taking care of children at Poplar's Fort Peck Indian Reservation in 2017.

After trying to soothe a crying six month old baby, Red Boy placed her face down on a bed and put a heavy blanket over her, and when he later checked on the baby, she was not breathing. under the plea agreement, the judge sentenced Red Boy to 66 months of prison time at a facility in Yankton, South Dakota.

He must also go through two years of supervised release, report to a probation officer, and pay 3,500 dollars in restitution.

Red Boy will have up to 14 days to appeal the decision.