...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WIND GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...NORTHERN STILLWATER, NORTHERN SWEET GRASS AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT, WITH SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. EXPECT HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ON SLICK ROADWAYS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY... AT 1236 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND SPOTTER REPORTS INDICATED AN INTENSE BAND OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXTENDING FROM SOUTH OF RYEGATE TO NORTH OF HARDIN. THIS BAND WAS MOVING SLOWLY SOUTHWARD AND WILL MOVE ACROSS BILLINGS AND I-90 BY 130 PM. AS THE BAND MOVES ACROSS THE REGION, EXPECT A RAPID DECREASE IN VISIBILITY AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1-3 INCHES. ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK AND SNOWPACKED IN A SHORT TIME. ONCE THE BAND IS THROUGH THE AREA, LIGHT SNOW OR FLURRIES WILL LINGER INTO THE EVENING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BILLINGS, HARDIN, COLUMBUS, LAUREL, LODGE GRASS, LOCKWOOD, WORDEN, CROW AGENCY, HUNTLEY, SHEPHERD, BILLINGS HEIGHTS, BILLINGS WEST END, BALLANTINE, PRYOR.