THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR 3 CHILDREN. SUSPECT VEHICLE ONE, IS A WHITE CHEVROLET MALIBU MONTANA LICENSE 224730B. SUSPECT VEHICLE TWO, IS A BLUE CHEVROLET TAHOE MONTANA LICENSE 222599B. THE SUSPECTS ARE TONY DEMONTIGNY AND ELLAURA WRIGHT, NON-CUSTODIAL PARENTS WITH HISTORY OF DRUGS AND VIOLENCE. THEY TOOK 3 CHILDREN DURING THE NIGHT FROM GREAT FALLS. ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL CASCADE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406 836 7380.