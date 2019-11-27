Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 13 INCHES POSSIBLE. HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHEAST MONTANA. STRONG WINDS EXPECTED WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH OVER SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW IS LIKELY ALONG WITH THE HEAVY SNOWFALL. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A REGIONAL STORM SYSTEM. LIGHTER SNOW IS POSSIBLE WEST OF THE WATCH AREA WHICH WILL START EARLIER ON WEDNESDAY. EVEN GREATER STORM IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE DAKOTAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&