Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WIND GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...NORTHERN STILLWATER, NORTHERN SWEET GRASS AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT, WITH SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. EXPECT HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ON SLICK ROADWAYS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&