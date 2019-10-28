Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES. WIND GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON. * WHERE...NORTHERN STILLWATER, NORTHERN SWEET GRASS AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, WITH SLUSHY TO SNOW COVERED ROADS DURING THE DAY. RE-FREEZING SLUSH ON ROADWAYS IN THE EVENING WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ON SLICK ROADWAYS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&