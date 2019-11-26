Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 13 INCHES POSSIBLE. HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHEAST MONTANA. STRONG WINDS EXPECTED WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH OVER SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW IS LIKELY ALONG WITH THE HEAVY SNOWFALL. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A REGIONAL STORM SYSTEM. LIGHTER SNOW IS POSSIBLE WEST OF THE WATCH AREA WHICH WILL START EARLIER ON WEDNESDAY. EVEN GREATER STORM IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE DAKOTAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. A WINTER STORM WATCH IS ISSUED WHEN SEVERE WINTER WEATHER IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT. AT THIS TIME THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW. FUTURE DRIVING AND WALKING CONDITIONS MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS SO IT IS IMPORTANT TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&