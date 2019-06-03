Fire crew from the state step up to battle wildfires in Canada

Thousands of Canadians returned home after devastating wildfires in Alberta. Fourteen days of uncertainty came to an end today as residence were able to return home.

An extended evacuation order due to one of the largest wildfires in the province's history is finally over. The rain and some cool weekend weather helped crews make a dent in the wildfire that's been threatening the area for weeks and today, with a wave in from officials, evacuees were welcomed home

Fire crews from across the state are stepping up to help battle wildfires in Canada.

Roughly 80 Wildland fire personnel from the Northern Rockies region are getting ready to travel to Canada. This is all in an effort to help stop the current wild fires burning up north.

"Region one of the USDA Forest Service recently got a call for help in Canadian Wild Fires so we'll be sending inner agency Hot Shot Crews from the LoLo, the Bitteroot, the Helena Lewis and Clark and the Flathead National Forest." says Dan Hottle: Press Officer of the Forest Service's Northern Region

Forest service officials say there will also be roughly 20 crewmen sent in from the Rouge River Hot Shots out of Oregon.

Crews could be in Canada for up to two weeks but we won't know what their individual assignments will be until they arrive.