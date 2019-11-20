Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. DUE TO AN ERROR AT CROW AGENCY LAW ENFORCEMENT THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CHRISTIAN ROBINSON IS BEING REISSUED. CHRISTIAN HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED. CHRISTIAN IS A 3 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 3 FOOT TALL, 50 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. WAS LAST SEEN 13 NOVEMBER. FAMILY REPORTS HE IS POSSIBLY WITH HIS HOMELESS MOTHER, WHITNEY BIRDINGROUND. CHILD IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER DUE TO EXPOSURE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS ALERT PLEASE CONTACT CROW AGENCY LAW ENFORCEMENT, ANY INFORMATION ON CHRISTIAN OR WHITNEY PLEASE CONTACT B I A CROW LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6 6 3 8 2 6 3 1 OR CALL 9 1 1