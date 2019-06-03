Bozeman to be featured in C-SPAN's "Cities Tour" series

Bozeman is coming into the National spotlight with an upcoming feature on the C-SPAN "Cities Tour" series.

The program highlights the unique history of towns throughout the United States.

A from D.C. based political network, C-SPAN, lives on the road for the " Cities Tour" project, criss-crossing the country to tell the stories of American communities. In Bozeman, that means visiting local landmarks like the Museum of the Rockies and interviewing local authors.

The goal, bringing viewers the unique bits of American history from places that they might not be able to see otherwise. The Bozeman special will air on August 17-18 on C-SPAN, Book TV, and American History TV.

Missoula's own feature, filmed earlier this month, will air July 6-7.