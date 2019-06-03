App developed to better ID species of fish in Montana

An update to a decades old guide to fish in Montana, aims to help people better identify species.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports High Country Apps developed the 'Fishes of Montana App', in collaboration with biologists at Montana State University and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

The app launches this month, and includes photos and descriptions of Montana's more than 90 fish species as well as distribution maps. The app also lists 10 species biologists don't want in the state.

Officials are trying to use the app as a tool to prevent the spread of these invasive species.