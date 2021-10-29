State superintendent introduces new student testing pilot program

MONTANA - Aiming to make testing easier for local school districts, state superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced a new student testing pilot project, the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST).

The idea is to assess students' growth with tests throughout the year that are selected locally rather than from the federal level.

The superintendent said 12 hours of federally mandated tests at the end of the year doesn't accurately reflect student learning.

Instead, MAST will test third through eighth grade students in reading and math three times a year.

Thirty different school districts across the state are participating in the pilot. Tests will be proctored to 1,500 students per grade level.

"It still has to go through peer review at the federal level and we still have some work to do, but we're so appreciative that our Montana school districts are also looking to see if there's something different to assess learning," Arntzen said.

The pilot is funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund dollars.

Right now, the project is in its first phase of data collection. That will last the entire year. Next, it'll be reviewed at the federal level and then it could be implemented as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.

Missoula County Public Schools communications specialist Tyler Christensen said MCPS is not one of the districts participating, yet, but the district is interested and discussing it with OPI.