The future growth of Billings could hinge on the decisions made this year in Helena.

Over over the last two months, we've gotten a better idea of what the One Big Sky District could look like. One state senator is trying to do his part to persuade other lawmakers to get behind a $125 million dollar proposal.

A proposal that could spur development in Yellowstone County and across the state.

Montana Senator Roger Webb says he's trying to think outside of the box to get funding for the One Big Sky District. His proposed plan would flip the investment on private industry.

"Private industry would have to put up $300 million of their own money and when that happens, then that series of triggers will kick in. The state would contribute money and the city would contribute money, only are they have a commitment that they've spent $300 million," said Webb.

Senator Webb wants private industry to build the development, prove it works, then the public will fund the rest of the project. Following the project's full build out, developers estimate there will be a $2.5 billion gain in state and local revenues.

"In fact in the bill we're looking at right now there will be a cap on the public contribution at $250 million between state and local so it's about a 10 to 1 return on investment," said Dan Brooks from the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

That means 87% of the One Big Sky District's funding is on the shoulders of private investors, leaving 13% to tax payers.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce says they're working with state legislators like Webb on the project to help bring a qualified workforce to local businesses.

The chamber says their projections show with the Baby Boomer generation beginning to retire, local businesses are turning to the Millennial and Gen-Z populations to fill those gaps.

"We know that those are kids coming through the education system are often time choosing to leave the state and so we are trying to make sure we can build communities that those kids want to come back to that we can grow our workforce and help our businesses thrive," Brooks said.

So will this legislative proposal go through in the 66th session in Helena?

State Senator Webb says, "We're establishing a very strong push to try to get something this session, if not we are going to lose two years. And who knows with construction costs, they're through the roof now. We want to wait another two years?"

To clarify, Webb's bill would only provide the state's funding at $125 million. Local municipalities would have to kick in the additional $125 million separately.

But, if Webb can get support for his proposal, that would open state dollars to similar projects to be developed elsewhere in the state.