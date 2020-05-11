BILLINGS, Mont. -- According to a report from the Independent Record, Montana state parks have seen a 60% increase in visitation compared to last year, even amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The Independent Record reports managers estimated about 152,000 visitors at state parks in March and April.

Bob Gibson of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says he's seeing the high influx of visitors first hand. "Since the fishing access sites opened to camping, they've been hit pretty hard," most every day they are completely full, there's people looking for places to camp in fishing access sites." With summer on the horizon, Gibson sees this trend continuing.

"I expect that our parks and fishing access sites will be heavily used this spring and going into summer time," says Gibson. "I think that as long as we are restricted to our home offices, to the indoors, that people are going to be trying to get outside."

One bait and tackle shop in Billings, East Rosebud Fly and Tackle, deemed themselves an essential business which allowed for the store to stay open during the temporary closures. Store owner Richard Romersa says business has been booming full steam ahead the last few months.

"When you have a fly shop and you're in April it's go time. So there's no real time to sit back and think about what isn't happening, it's more about taking care of what is happening."

Though the state is slowly beginning to reopen Governor Bullock still urges folks to practice social distancing and encourages Montanan's to do that by utilizing their public lands.

All park offices and visitor centers will remain closed until further notice.