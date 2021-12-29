Together with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Governor Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday that the State of Montana reached its goal to more than double the number of forested acres put under management in 2021.

Under Director Amanda Kaster, the DNRC placed a collective 25,000 forested acres under management. In 2020, the state treated approximately 11,000 acres. By utilizing all available programs and authorities, including Trust Lands Management, Good Neighbor Authority, the Montana Forest Action Plan, and state and private forestry funding, the DNRC was able to able to improve and expand forest management across Montana.

Cross-boundary agreements across federal, state, and private land continue to drive treatment to protect Montana communities and natural resources, including mechanical treatments, such as thinning or logging, prescribed fire, and various service restoration projects.