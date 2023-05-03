The following is a press release from the City of Livingston:

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - On May 1, 2023 the Livingston Police Department received the final autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner for Jalen Williams. The Medical Examiner ruled Williams’ manner of death was accidental caused by hypothermia. Contributing factors included a heart condition and THC use.

The Livingston Police Department investigation has concluded with the results of the autopsy. The investigation will remain closed but may be reopened if additional information is received that would require further investigation.

The Livingston Police Department received assistance from The Park County Coroner and the State Medical Examiner throughout this investigation.