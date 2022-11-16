State legislators getting ready for next legislative session

BILLINGS, Mont. - In both the Senate, and the House, Republicans have the majority.

The leadership for each party was elected on Wednesday, and preparations are underway for the 68th Legislature.

Some of the bills address discrimination in the real-estate field, the revision of home-based childcare laws, and possible limitations of polling locations and ballot receptacles.

Newly elected President of the Senate Jason Ellsworth, R-Mont, stated:

"I look forward to working with senators on passing a conservative balanced budget, providing financial relief and lower taxes to Montanans, enacting red tape relief, and preserving the Montana way of life for future generations."

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Mont, stated:

“There's one thing both parties can agree on- we have the money to address the very pressing needs facing Montana families. We disagree on the best way to address those needs. Democrats will fight to ensure taxpayers' money goes back to middle-class families and Montana workers."

More information on the bills for the upcoming legislature can be found here.