Standoff suspect in court

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The man arrested in the hours long standoff in Billings is confirmed to be a suspect in a shooting at the Gas-N-Go where a woman was shot in the arm.

The 36-year-old, Darren Whiteman, made his first appearance in court this afternoon. According to Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, Whiteman was arrested in a mobile home after refusing to comply with police for about four hours.

Lieutenant Wooley says Whiteman had a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest for felony robbery. According to court documents, detectives determined Whiteman was the suspect in surveillance video from the Gas-N-Go robbery. Whiteman is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility under a $200,000 bond.