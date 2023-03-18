Standoff suspect in Billings still shooting at law enforcement as of Saturday afternoon

UPDATE AT 3:51 PM:

Lt. Matt Lennick says the barricaded suspect is still shooting at law enforcement as of almost 4:00 pm Saturday.

Law enforcement from Gallatin County has been called in for support so Billings officers can rest and rotate tactical teams.

This all reportedly stems from an incident Friday night, when threats were made on social media around 1:40 am.

Today’s incident started at 7:06 am, and SWAT was activated at 8:00 am.

Crews are still on scene negotiating with the suspect.

UPDATE AT 12:49 PM:

An officer has been shot at the scene of a standoff in Billings.

Lt. Matt Lennick tells us the officer has been taken to this hospital and is undergoing surgery. His condition at this time is unknown.

UPDATE AT 11:47 AM:

Residences in the area of a standoff in Billings have been evacuated Saturday.

Just after 10:30 am, the Billings Police Department reported the active scene was expanded from a closure of Birch Ln. to the 1000 block of Bench Blvd.

As of 11:47 am, officers have evacuated residences.

Currently, law enforcement is trying to contact the suspect who is barricaded inside and is reportedly firing at officers.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement in Billings have Birch Ln. closed for an active scene Saturday morning.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to a complaint of a suspect shooting out of their residence into neighboring residences.

SWAT is on scene and officers are trying to make contact with the suspect.

People are asked to avoid the area.