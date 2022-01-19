LAUREL, Mont. - A standoff involving SWAT in Laurel has ended peacefully.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder tells KULR8 the fugitive ran from the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and barricaded himself in a shed on the 5200 block of Danford Drive.

A SWAT vehicle was used in the incident which lasted at least an hour Sheriff Linder said.

At this time the suspect has surrendered peacefully.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released and he is anticipated to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Sheriff Linder says he does not know the suspect’s previous charges, but that they must be serious if the Marshall’s office was after him.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.