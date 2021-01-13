Standing Master Fehringer enters not guilty plea on behalf of Beau Papin

BILLINGS - 20-year-old Beau Papin, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment on deliberate homicide charges.

When Standing Master Fehringer asked Papin if he was impaired during the proceedings, Papin responded, "Yes." Fehringer entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Papin.

During the arraignment, Papin was asked several times to be quiet. He muttered phrases, "This isn't fair", "I want to be like you guys" and "The victim's family is my family."

Papin was arrested for allegedly killing his mother, Jessica Papin.

Bond in this case is posted at $1 million.