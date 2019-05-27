Stagecoach stop rescued from demolition in Bridger

Wild West history is literally being rescued by the Bridger Historical Society.

A stagecoach stop in Bridger had eight routes going through it at one time. The president of the historical society tells me that they saved it when it was nearly torn down. The stage stop was likely used by Wild West icons such as Buffalo Bill Cody, Jim Bridger, Calamity Jane, and Jeremiah Johnson.

Dana Zier is president of the Bridger Historical Society. She says that a lady in her eighties came in one day to tell her about the old stagecoach stop in Bridger.

Zier said, "And, I said, 'you're kidding' because I had never heard of it and my family has been here for generations. And so, the building she showed me was at that moment being torn down."

Zier didn't know about the stage stop before then because a little white house had been built over the top of it.

Zier immediately asked the owner to stop tearing it down. He agreed and donated it to the historical society.

It took a year of work to obtain the right permits to move the old building 50 feet across the street to Veterans Park.

Now the long process of restoration is underway starting with the replacement of rotted logs.

Zier said, "We had to get a special forest service permit to get the same lodge pole pines that it was built out of. And, they probably would have come from Red Lodge. So, now we have those ready-to-go, peeled and now they have to dry."

Zier says they plan on remaking the windows by hand, as it would have been done at the time. And, they will have to chink it.

She said, "We have a lady that does chinking for a profession and she's going to show us how to chink. We have historical recipes for chinking."

Chinking is the cement that goes in the cracks between the logs. Zier says people put newspaper over the chinking inside the stage stop to try to seal the wind out because they didn't have insulation.

There is still quite a bit of work to do to finish restoring this stage stop. For more information, you can go to the Bridger Historical Society Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Bridger-Montana-Historical-Society-370484536830815/