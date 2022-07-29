BILLINGS, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in Treasure, Bighorn and Musselshell counties Friday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release they are placing fire restrictions on its recreational sites within the affected counties.

The following FWP recreational sites in Treasure County have fire restrictions in place:

Amelia Island Fishing Access Site (FAS) and Wildlife Management Area

Myers Bridge FAS

Isaac Homestead Wildlife Management Area

The following FWP recreational sites in Bighorn County have fire restrictions in place:

Rosebud Battlefield State Park

Tongue River Reservoir State Park in Bighorn County is an exception to the fire restrictions--campfires are still allowed within established fire rings.

There are no affected FWP sites in Musselshell County.

FWP said building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is banned under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Smoking is not allowed unless in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in an area within at least three feet from flammable objects.

Liquid petroleum gas or propane stoves with an on and off switch are allowed.

The fire restrictions at FWP sites are in effect until further notice.