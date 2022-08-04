POLSON, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are being put in place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands starting Friday.

The CSKT Division of Fire announced they are implementing the restrictions, effective at 12:01 am on Friday, Aug. 5.

The following is prohibited under the restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles off designed roads and trails.

The following are exemptions to the order: