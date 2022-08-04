POLSON, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are being put in place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands starting Friday.
The CSKT Division of Fire announced they are implementing the restrictions, effective at 12:01 am on Friday, Aug. 5.
The following is prohibited under the restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designed roads and trails.
The following are exemptions to the order:
- Persons with written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG that can be turned on and off.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer, member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe (i.e. cultural fires, tanning, sweats, etc.)
- All land within a city boundary is exempt.