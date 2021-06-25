MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - With Stage 1 fire restrictions in place and the 4th of July right around the corner some may be wondering if it's safe and even legal to discharge fireworks in the county. The short answer? Yes.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, Musselshell County does not have an ordinance on firework bans. However, with multiple hearings, a county can implement an ordinance prohibiting fireworks on county part property.

According to the Musselshell County DES, this is being investigated. But as of now, the county recommends that no fireworks should be discharged with such dry weather conditions.

Another good reason to stray away from fireworks right now is because, under MCA Codes, you may be responsible for damages caused by fires sparked from the fireworks.

Although, if you do plan on setting off fireworks this holiday season, Musselshell County DES reminds you to have an available water source nearby, along with hand tools for putting out fires.

After you've finished discharging the fireworks, DES recommends you do a one-hour foot patrol around the area to search for any smoldering debris.

If a fire does occur, call 911 immediately.