Stack a Stamp serves Saturday breakfast at St. Vincent de Paul

In Billings, Saint Vincent de Paul continues with their weekly Saturday breakfast.

Every Saturday since October, volunteers have come together from 10am-12pm to serve breakfast to those in need. This morning's meal consisted of breakfast casseroles, pastries and coffee among other things.

The meals change every Saturday as volunteer Sheila Barthle, who has been volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul for over a year says she loves the feeling it brings her and her fellow volunteers.

Sheila says "just being able to give back, cause we have been so blessed in our families and being able to give back to them and give them a warm meal in their stomach."

Saint Vincent de Paul is currently looking for volunteers for future Saturday breakfasts. Executive director Craig Barthel says there are two spots open for the final two Saturdays of January.

For more information on how you can sign up to volunteer you can call 406-252-1855