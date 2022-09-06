UPDATE: The victim of Tuesday morning's stabbing has died from his injuries.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says the investigation is now being treated as a homicide. The suspects remain in custody.

Lennick also says everyone involved in the incident knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter two suspects were detained.

The male victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.