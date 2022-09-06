Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.

UPDATE: The victim of Tuesday morning's stabbing has died from his injuries.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says the investigation is now being treated as a homicide. The suspects remain in custody.

Lennick also says everyone involved in the incident knew each other, and there is no threat to the public. 

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter two suspects were detained. 

The male victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.

Tags

Recommended for you