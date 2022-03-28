Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A stabbing sent a minor to the hospital in Billings Monday.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter they located a juvenile male with multiple stab wounds while they were responding to a disturbance on the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive at around 12:41 a.m.

The boy was sent to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

