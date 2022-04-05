BILLINGS - Billings police say a man is in the hospital tonight after being stabbed on the 800 block of N 22nd Street.
Responding officers found a 47-year-old man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Sergeant Brett Becker says there are no suspect leads at this time.
