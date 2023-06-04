BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police reported that two people are seriously injured after a stabbing in the Billings Heights Saturday night.

Sgt. Mansur with the Billings Police Department says officers responded to a residential disturbance in the 200 block of Windsor Circle North at approximately 11pm, and found two people with stab wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and Billings Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.