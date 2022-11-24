BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday.
The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.
