BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday.

The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.