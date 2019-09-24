Billings Police are searching for an unidentified 38-year-old man following a stabbing at the Howard Johnson Inn.

According to Sgt. Pat Curry, police were dispatched around 6:10 Tuesday morning to the inn at 1345 Mullowney Lane.

Once on scene, first responders located a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Sgt. Curry says the victim was stable at the time of transport.

No further information about the victim's condition were immediately available.

Sgt. Curry says police know who they are looking for and added that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.